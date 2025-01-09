Andhra CM Naidu Announces Rs 25 Lakh Aid for Victims of Tirupati Stampede

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said he was 'pained' by the Tirupati stampede incident. CM Naidu Announced Rs 25 lakh to the kin of the victims.

“33 people were injured in the Tirupati stampede incident. They will be given Rs 2 lakh financial aid,” said Andhra CM Naidu.

“I could see some loopholes in the monitoring system in Tirupati,” said CM Naidu on the stampede incident.

On the Tirupati stampede incident, Andhra CM SAID two officials who failed to ensure smooth operations are being suspended.

Also, Tirupati SP, Joint Executive Officer of TTD and another official transferred.

A judicial inquiry will be ordered into the Tirupati stampede incident, CM Naidu said while talking to the reporters.

Tirupati Temple Stampede: Six Devotees Killed, 40 Injured During Distribution of Darshan Tokens

Six people were killed and 40 others injured in a stampede at Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Vishnu Niwasam ticket counter while darshan tokens were being handed out for the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara.

Eyewitnesses reported that a sudden surge of people caused chaos, leading to the stampede. Officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed the number of casualties and injuries and expressed their condolences to the victims' families.