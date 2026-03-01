Andhra Deadly Firecracker Explosion: CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Rs 20 Lakh Ex-Gratia, Suspends 4 Officials

Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex-gratia of ₹20 lakh for the families of the people who lost their lives in the tragic firecracker explosion in Kakinada on Saturday. The Chief Minister, who visited the injured victims at GGH, expressed serious concern over the negligence of local officials and announced the suspension of four individuals in a subsequent press meet. He assured the victims and their families of full government support during this difficult time.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chandrababu said, "The firecracker incident is very unfortunate and deeply tragic. So far, 20 people have died, while 9 remain in critical condition; two are out of danger. Among the victims are 12 SCs and 9 women. They had gone for daily wage work to earn their livelihood. The government is taking the incident very seriously. A similar incident occurred recently; this is the second such tragedy. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future."

"A detailed inquiry will be conducted, and responsibility will be fixed. The RDO, DSP, District Labour Officer, and Fire Officer are being suspended. Further action will be taken against other concerned officials after the inquiry. Some people have become reckless and are playing with public lives; they will not only be arrested but also prosecuted. Their properties will also be seized and handed over to the victims; such negligence will not be tolerated. The state government will provide ₹20 lakh financial assistance to each bereaved family. The Centre has announced ₹2 lakh compensation," CM added.

He further stated that the government will also support those who are severely injured. “Children of victims will be provided with education in residential schools. Houses will be built for families without homes. Though we cannot bring back those who died, we will support their families. Prayers were offered for the peace of the departed souls,” said CM.

"Workers were hired after permissions were granted, but safety precautions were not followed. Necessary safety measures were ignored despite the presence of explosive materials. A survey will be conducted to identify all firecracker units. Existing procedures are inadequate; CCTV cameras will be installed and connected to control rooms. Permission norms for firecracker units will be made stricter," CM stated.

