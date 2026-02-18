Andhra Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murdered By Neighbour, Body Found Stuffed In Drum; Family Stages Protest

New Delhi: A wave of grief and fury gripped Madanapalle town of Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh after a seven-year-old girl, who had been missing since Monday, was found dead after being brutally raped and murdered.

The body of the minor was discovered on Tuesday, concealed inside a water drum and it is learnt that the accused- Kulavardhan (30)- who lived near the victim’s house had kept the body in his room overnight after committing the heinous offence.

As per the cops, the accused, who was a drug and alcohol-addict, first assaulted the child and then drowned her in a water drum.

CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest

The victim, a Class 2 student, went missing on Monday evening while playing near her house, prompting an extensive search by family and locals.

The breakthrough came after police analysed CCTV footage from the neighborhood and it reportedly showed Kulvardhan, luring the child into his home. Although officers visited the suspect’s house around 1.30 am, they left after seeing him asleep through a window.

When police raided the suspect's house in the morning, they discovered the child's body stuffed inside a drum.

Accused was detained

Kulvardhan was immediately detained and is currently being interrogated. The accused has a prior criminal record.

Preliminary reports suggest the child may have been murdered on Sunday night or Monday, though police are awaiting post-mortem results to confirm if there was any sexual assault involved.

Public Outrage and Road Blockades

As the news of the gruesome discovery spread, hundreds of angry residents and relatives gathered to protest. The situation turned volatile as protesters blocked major highways leading to Bengaluru and Tirupati, causing massive traffic snarls for several hours.

A sit-in protest was held outside the Madanapalle police station, with the girl's parents demanding that the accused be handed over to the public for immediate punishment.

Police forces were deployed in large numbers to prevent the crowd from attacking the suspect's house or the police station.

Investigation Underway

Senior police officials, including the DIG and District SP, have visited the town to ensure law and order. "The accused is in our custody, and we are investigating all angles. Stringent action will be taken based on the forensic and post-mortem evidence," a senior official stated.