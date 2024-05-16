Man Hacks Mother to Death After Her Quarrel With Father, Hunt on To Nab Him | Image:X

Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur, a man allegedly killed her mother over a family dispute, said police. The incident took place in the Kambadur area in the city. The accused, identified as Vaddi Venkatesh, murdered his mother, Vaddi Sunkamma by hitting her with an iron rod.

According to sources in police, the attack stemmed from a quarrel that the victim had with her husband, leading to a verbal altercation with her son as well. Angered over the fight, the accused attacked Sunkanmi with an iron rod, leading to her death.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime and a manhunt was launched by police to nab him. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Son-in-Law Kills Woman in Vijayawada

Previously in June last year, a woman was allegedly killed by her son-in-law after she ‘encouraged’ her daughter to proceed with a divorce. She was allegedly hacked to death on a flyover in Vijayawada.

The accused, identified as Rajesh (37), had killed Nagamani (47) on Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover.

