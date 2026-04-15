Andhra Pradesh Blast: 4 Dead, Over 15 Injured After Gas Cylinder Explosion in Sri Sathya Sai District

Andhra Pradesh: A powerful explosion in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday turned a quiet village into a scene of devastation, leaving at least four people dead and several others injured.

Around 12:30 p.m. in Kammaravaripalli hamlet, Kadiri mandal, a gas cylinder exploded inside a house. According to Superintendent of Police S Satish, at least three persons died in the initial blast.

The explosion was so powerful that two houses were completely destroyed, while four surrounding residences were nearly reduced to rubble.

The house where the explosion occurred was occupied by Telangana laborers. They were living there when the tragedy occurred, which resulted in casualties among them. According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Mahabunnisa, P Viswanatha Reddy, and Aslam Basha.

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While initial reports confirmed three deaths, subsequent evidence revealed that four persons were killed in the incident. More than 15 people were injured, with at least 12 believed to be in critical condition. The injured were taken to a government hospital in Kadiri for treatment.

Illegal Storage of Detonators Suspected

Preliminary police suspect that many detonators used for quarry blasting were illegally stored inside the house where the explosion happened, which could have been the cause of the tragedy.

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