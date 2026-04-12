Massive Truck Topples Over, Flattens BMW in Andhra Pradesh; Senior Lawyer Fatally Crushed

New Delhi: A tragic accident occurred at the Keesara Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway when a concrete mixer truck overturned onto a BMW. The impact completely crushed the luxury vehicle, resulting in the death of a senior lawyer who was inside the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations suggest the truck went out of control while navigating a turn near the toll plaza and the force was so catastrophic that the weight of the heavy vehicle left the luxury car completely pancaked.. Authorities suspect a potential brake failure may have been the cause, leading the vehicle to tip over.

Nandigama Rural CI Chavan says, "At Keesara Toll Plaza, a lorry lost control after its brakes failed and overturned onto a car. The car was completely crushed in the accident. One person, identified as B Srinivas Rao, a High Court advocate, died in the mishap. He was reportedly travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad at the time of the accident..."

Who was the victim?

The victim was identified as senior advocate Srinivas Rao, who was behind the wheel of the BMW when the tragedy occurred.

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Earlier in the day, Rao had travelled to Amaravati to participate in the Bar Council elections. He was returning when the accident took place.

To clear the wreckage and retrieve the body, rescue crews were forced to deploy heavy machinery, such as JCB excavators.

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Rao's body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

Probe launched

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, with Vijayawada Police Commissioner SV Raja Sekhara Babu stating that all angles are being explored to establish accountability. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the toll plaza, verifying if the truck was overloaded, and investigating whether driver negligence played a role in the tragedy.