Andhra Pradesh CM Seeks Investments From Cognizant, Cisco

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met a bevy of business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos to attract investments to the state.

He met top executives of companies including Cognizant, Cisco, Maersk and LG Chem. In a post on X, Naidu said: "Today, I had the opportunity to discuss AP's talent with S Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant, a global leader in technology. We explored opportunities for growth in AP's emerging cities and the potential to collaborate on advanced skilling programs to nurture talent in cutting-edge fields such as AI, quantum computing, and renewable energy." Naidu also met the chairman and chief executive of Cisco, Chuck Robbins, and invited the technology giant to partner with Andhra Pradesh in its growth story and establish a global capability centre (GCC) either in Tirupati or the port city of Visakhapatnam and also invited him to manufacture network components in the state, said an official press release.

Similarly, the CM held a meeting with the CEO of global shipping giant Maersk, Vincent Clerc, to discuss investment opportunities. According to Naidu, Maersk was excited to explore the maritime potential of Andhra Pradesh, which has nearly 1,000 km coastline and also expects the Vizag port to develop further.

Also, the Chief Minister held talks with LG Chem CEO Shin Hak Cheol to scout for investments in various sectors. LG Chem is a South Korean chemical company and the CM requested it to set up a plant in the state, including proposing the establishment of petro chemical units at Mulapeta or Visakhapatnam and a semiconductor unit in Tirupati.