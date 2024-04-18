Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Godown in Vijayawada, Dousing Op On | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at a godown on Bandar Road in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Fire officer G Srinivasulu said, “As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot and firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire.”

Advertisement

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.

