Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Godown in Vijayawada, Dousing Operation Underway
However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out at a godown on Bandar Road in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
Fire officer G Srinivasulu said, “As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot and firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire.”
Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.
