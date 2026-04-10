Andhra Pradesh Horror: Selfie Turns Fatal As 3 Teenage Girls Drown While Taking Photos At Waterfall

New Delhi: A heart-wrenching tragedy occurred in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, where three teenage girls drowned while attempting to take selfies at a waterfall in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Ananthagiri hills, where a group of four girls from Jambavalasa village had gone for an outing.

According to police, the girls were capturing photos and selfies near the waterfall when three of them ventured onto a large rock in the center of the stream and they subsequently lost their footing and fell into the water.

Authorities stated that the situation was compounded by the fact that none of the girls knew how to swim, leaving them helpless as the current swept them away.

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Locals intervene

Alerted by their cries for help, nearby residents rushed to the scene and managed to rescue one of the girls, who was subsequently moved to a hospital. However, the other three, identified as 17-year-old Trisha and 16-year-olds Ratna Kumari and Pavitra, were swept away by the powerful current. Tragically, their bodies were later recovered from the water.

Upon being notified of the tragedy, police arrived at the site and moved the bodies for postmortem examination. Law enforcement has since registered a formal case, and an inquiry into the matter is underway.

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Officials pointed out that despite the waterfall's modest appearance, the treacherous, slippery terrain and deceptively powerful currents pose a significant danger to visitors.