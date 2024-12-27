Andhra Pradesh Police Crack Dead Body Parcel Case, Arrest 3 Over Property Dispute

West Godavari: The Andhra Pradesh police have solved the mysterious case of a dead body delivered in a parcel to a family in West Godavari district after arresting three suspects in the case. As the police arrested them, it surfaced that the entire incident was a result of a property dispute. The arrested accused have been identified as Sridhar Varma, Penmetsa Sushma, and Chekuri Revathi, who allegedly hatched a conspiracy to threaten Sagi Tulasi and her parents, Mudunuri Ranga Raju and Mudunuri Hymavathi, over a property dispute.

The police stated that the case began on December 19 when the family received a wooden box containing the body of 47-year-old B Parlayya, a homeless man, along with a letter demanding over Rs 1 crore.

The family immediately informed the police, following which the police registered a case and initiated a probe. The police investigation revealed that Varma, Sushma, and Revathi were behind the sinister plot, dubbed "Operation Siddha-Chepa”.

As per the police, Varma and Sushma, who are in a live-in relationship, and Revathi, who is married to Varma, devised the plan to intimidate Tulasi and her family into giving up their property share.

The police found that Revathi and Tulasi were sisters, and their parents had allocated half an acre of agricultural land to each of them.

The accused hired Parlayya for work on their farmland, got him drunk, and then strangled him to death. They placed his body in a wooden box and sent it to Raju's home, along with an anonymous letter demanding Rs 1.3 crore.

The police worked tirelessly for over a week, deploying 11 teams to crack the case. The accused have been charged under various sections, and the police have filed a case under BNS Sections 103 and 61(2) read with 3(5).