Horrific Private Bus-Lorry Head-On Collision After Tyre Burst Kills 3, Several Critically Injured In Andhra’s Nandyal

Nandyal: At least three people were killed and several others injured in a horrific road accident after a private bus suffered a tyre burst and collided with an oncoming container lorry near Sirivella Metta in Nandyal district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1:40 am on the Kurnool–Chittoor National Highway, when the tyre of the private travels bus bursted, causing the vehicle to lose control, cross the divider, and crash head-on into a container lorry coming from the opposite direction.

According to Madhusudan, Inspector of Sirivellametta, the impact of the collision triggered a massive fire, engulfing the bus within minutes. The bus driver, the lorry driver, and the bus cleaner were burnt alive in the blaze, taking the death toll to three.

“The bus caught fire soon after the collision. Unfortunately, the bus driver, the lorry driver, and the cleaner could not escape and were burnt alive”, the inspector said.

The container lorry was reportedly carrying a large number of motorcycles, which further intensified the fire following the crash.

Advertisement

At the time of the accident, 36 passengers were travelling on the bus. In a heroic act, a local DCM driver at the scene broke the bus windows, enabling passengers to escape before the fire spread completely. His timely intervention helped save several lives.

Police said four passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, while eight others suffered minor injuries. In total, 14 injured passengers were shifted to the Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement