Andhra Pradesh's Quest for Balanced Growth: The Story Behind Its Three Capitals Experiment

A decade after losing its bustling joint capital Hyderabad to the newly carved Telangana in 2014, Andhra Pradesh embarked on a unique and often contentious journey to redefine its administrative heart. What began as a grand vision for a single, world-class capital soon evolved into a bold experiment with three capitals--a move aimed at decentralised development but one that sparked intense political debate, legal battles, and regional aspirations.

The Bifurcation Trigger and the Amaravati Dream

Following the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the residual state of Andhra Pradesh was left without a dedicated capital. Hyderabad continued as a common capital for 10 years (until June 2024), but the need for a new administrative hub became urgent. The then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government zeroed in on Amaravati, a greenfield site along the Krishna River between Vijayawada and Guntur in the fertile coastal region.

Inspired by futuristic models, Naidu envisioned Amaravati as a modern, sustainable capital city--complete with state-of-the-art infrastructure, drawing comparisons to planned cities worldwide. Land pooling from farmers (around 33,000 acres) was initiated with promises of developed plots in return. Foundation stones were laid, and construction began in earnest, positioning Amaravati as the unified seat of power.

However, expert committees, including the one led by Sivaramakrishnan appointed by the Centre, had cautioned against concentrating all development in one "honeypot" location. They advocated for decentralised governance to avoid repeating Hyderabad's model and to protect fertile delta lands while promoting inclusive growth across regions.

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Enter the Three Capitals Proposal

In 2019, after YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, the focus shifted dramatically. Citing economic constraints and the need for equitable development, his government proposed the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020. This legislation sought to distribute the three pillars of governance across geographically diverse areas:

Visakhapatnam (Vizag) as the Executive Capital--leveraging its status as the state's largest city, major port, and industrial hub in the north coastal region to drive administrative and economic activities.

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Amaravati retained as the Legislative Capital--housing the Assembly and Governor's office, keeping some continuity with the previous plan in the central coastal belt.

Kurnool as the Judicial Capital--in the backward Rayalaseema region, to boost development in the state's western arid zones.

Rooted in decentralization, the rationale sought to eliminate regional disparities and over-reliance on a single area. By establishing multiple growth poles, it intended to create jobs and streamline public service access for all residents. Proponents drew inspiration from South Africa, which has Pretoria (executive), Cape Town (legislative), and Bloemfontein (judicial) as capitals, a model born from historical political compromises.

Committees like the High Power Committee, G.N. Rao panel, and Boston Consulting Group reportedly supported elements of this distributed approach, arguing it would utilise existing infrastructure (especially in Vizag), minimise massive new investments, and foster balanced regional progress in coastal, central, and Rayalaseema areas.

Political Polarisation and Legal Hurdles

The three-capitals plan quickly became a flashpoint. Critics, including the TDP, viewed it as a political reversal aimed at undermining Naidu's Amaravati legacy rather than genuine decentralisation. Farmers in the Amaravati region, who had parted with fertile land under pooling schemes, protested vehemently, fearing their investments and promises would be abandoned as development stalled.

The Act faced significant legal challenges. The Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down key provisions, questioning the legislature's competence to reorganise the seats of governance. The matter reached the Supreme Court, leaving the proposal in limbo for years. Construction in Amaravati slowed to a near halt, while partial shifts of offices created administrative confusion.

Current Status: Towards Resolution?

By 2024, with the TDP-led alliance returning to power under Chandrababu Naidu, the narrative shifted back. Naidu declared Amaravati as the sole capital, vowing to scrap the three-capitals model while developing Visakhapatnam as a financial/commercial hub and focusing on Kurnool's overall growth. Recent developments include assembly resolutions seeking statutory recognition for Amaravati and moves for central amendments to the Reorganisation Act to provide legal clarity.

As of early 2026, efforts are underway to resume and accelerate Amaravati's development with significant budget allocations, effectively moving past the multi-capital experiment amid ongoing debates about costs, logistics (travel distances between proposed sites), and true inclusivity.

Why the Debate Matters?

Andhra Pradesh's capital saga highlights deeper challenges faced by many Indian states post-bifurcation or reorganisation: balancing regional aspirations, fiscal prudence, environmental concerns, and efficient governance. A single mega-capital risks neglecting hinterlands, while multiple seats can lead to coordination issues, higher operational costs, and diluted focus.

Whether Andhra ultimately settles on one vibrant capital or finds a sustainable decentralised model, the episode underscores that development isn't just about buildings and bureaucracies--it's about addressing the aspirations of farmers, youth, and diverse regions in a state rich in culture, coastline, and resources.