Andhra Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Killed; Body Found in Drum in Madanapalle
The suspect, identified as Kulvardhan, reportedly lived near the victim's family. He has been detained by police and is currently being interrogated. According to investigators, the CCTV footage obtained allegedly captured the suspect transporting the child's body.
A missing seven-year-old girl was found dead in Madanapalle, Annamayya district, on Monday. Her body was discovered stuffed inside a drum near her home, according to reports.
The girl’s remains have been moved to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. In the wake of the tragedy, the grieving parents and community members staged a protest outside the police station demanding justice.
