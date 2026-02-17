Andhra Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Killed; Body Found in Drum in Madanapalle

A missing seven-year-old girl was found dead in Madanapalle, Annamayya district, on Monday. Her body was discovered stuffed inside a drum near her home, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as Kulvardhan, reportedly lived near the victim's family. He has been detained by police and is currently being interrogated. According to investigators, the CCTV footage obtained allegedly captured the suspect transporting the child's body.

