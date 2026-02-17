Republic World
  • Andhra Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Killed; Body Found in Drum in Madanapalle

Updated 17 February 2026 at 21:52 IST

Andhra Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Killed; Body Found in Drum in Madanapalle

The suspect, identified as Kulvardhan, reportedly lived near the victim's family. He has been detained by police and is currently being interrogated. According to investigators, the CCTV footage obtained allegedly captured the suspect transporting the child's body.

Ankita Paul
Andhra Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Killed; Body Found in Drum in Madanapalle | Image: shutterstock (Representative Image)

A missing seven-year-old girl was found dead in Madanapalle, Annamayya district, on Monday. Her body was discovered stuffed inside a drum near her home, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as Kulvardhan, reportedly lived near the victim's family. He has been detained by police and is currently being interrogated. According to investigators, the CCTV footage obtained allegedly captured the suspect transporting the child's body.

The girl’s remains have been moved to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. In the wake of the tragedy, the grieving parents and community members staged a protest outside the police station demanding justice.

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 17 February 2026 at 21:52 IST