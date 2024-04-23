Andhra Student Dies After Getting Trapped in Kyrgyzstan Frozen Waterfall

Advertisement

A 21-year-old medical student hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Dasari Chandu died after being trapped under a frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan on Monday. Chandu, a second-year MBBS student in Kyrgyzstan, had ventured to the waterfall with four other students, all from Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

Chandu’s grieving parents, reached out to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for assistance in repatriating Chandu's remains to their hometown of Anakapalle.

In response to the family's plea, Union Minister Reddy swiftly engaged with Kyrgyzstan officials to facilitate the transportation of Chandu's body back to Anakapalle.