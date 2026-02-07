Updated 7 February 2026 at 23:14 IST
'Angoor Khatte Hai': Piyush Goyal Scorches Rahul Gandhi On Spin Mastery Over India-US Trade Deal
Hours after the US-India interim trade deal framework was unveiled, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, hit back at Opposition's claims that tariffs on Indian goods have gone up and tariffs on US goods have been reduced to zero.
New Delhi: Hours after the US-India interim trade deal framework was unveiled, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, hit back at Opposition's claims that tariffs on Indian goods have gone up and tariffs on US goods have been reduced to zero. The Union Minister stated that the criticism stemmed from an inability to accept that an “absolutely wonderful” trade deal is being finalised between India and the US, remarking that for the Opposition, “angur khatte hain.”
A few days ago, I'm sure you must have heard Mr. Rahul Gandhi repeatedly asking, when will the trade deal happen? It's really sour grapes, angur khatte hai. They're not able to reconcile with the fact that an absolutely wonderful trade deal has been entered into between the US and India. Possibly, they're also worried that if lakhs and millions of our youth, our women power, will get new opportunities, if the economy flourishes and does very well, they will further have to go down. And maybe instead of the next 25 years, they're looking at 50 years in oblivion.
Opp'n Cant See Beyond 1 Family
Piyush Goyal further said that for the Opposition, it's a question of criticising “any and everything”.
National interest hardly matters for a Congress MP or a Samajwadi DMK MP. For them, everything is around one family.
Claiming that every opposition party cannot think beyond one party, Goyal added, “In DMK, it is the Karunanidhi family. In Congress, it's the Gandhi family. Samajwadi party, it is the Akhilesh Yadav family. In Mamata Banerjee's TMC, it is Mamata Banerjee and her nephew. So sadly, they can't see beyond that.”
It is only Prime Minister Modi who's truly, as a nationalist, with a heart of gold, with the passion of somebody who wants to see a developed and prosperous India, working day and night, not looking at the clock, not saying I'm retiring for the day and now we'll talk on Monday.
Prime Minister Modi often says, you work 18 hours, I'll work an hour more than you. You work, whatever work everybody, my team puts in, my people put in, I'll put in extra effort so that my country can be strong and prosperous.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has buckled under US pressure to finalise a trade deal and has "sold out" the hard work of Indian farmers through the agreement.
