Angry Fans, Seats Smashed, Organiser Arrested: Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour In Kolkata Ends In Chaos

West Bengal: What was meant to be a historic and emotional moment for football fans in the city of Kolkata turned into a day of chaos, anger, and deep disappointment. In hopes of seeing one of the greatest football players of all time, Lionel Messi, at the Kolkata leg of his GOAT India tour, thousands of people flocked to Salt Lake Stadium early this morning. Many of the fans paid hefty fees because they thought they would at least catch a sight of the football legend. Instead, the event ended in chaos, vandalism, and political controversy.

Messi Arrives in Kolkata Early Morning

As part of the first stage of his three-day tour of India, Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata early in the morning. He went to a meet-and-greet at the Hyatt Hotel Lounge at 9:30 AM before heading to the stadium. Only Sanjiv Gornka, who allegedly paid Rs 95 lakh for the package, was permitted to take a selfie with Messi during this exchange. Messi then unveiled a 70-foot statue in the city. Only the Minister of Fire and Emergencies and two other people were supposed to accompany him at this ceremony.

After that, Messi went to Salt Lake Stadium, where thousands of supporters had already assembled. The crowd had come with the hope of experiencing him interacting with players, waving at fans, and taking a spin around the stadium. Many supporters indicated they were willing to wait patiently and would even be pleased if Messi made a brief appearance. As fans waited for their football idol, there was a lot of excitement in the stadium.

Brief Appearance Leaves Fans Disappointed

However, Messi’s appearance inside the stadium was extremely brief. Surrounded closely by dignitaries and politicians, he seemed almost invisible to the majority of the crowd. Many admirers who had purchased seats for high to Rs 14,000 claimed they were never able to see him. The moment that fans had anticipated for years vanished in a matter of minutes.

Anger Erupts Inside the Stadium

As disappointment turned into anger, the mood inside the stadium began to change rapidly. Supporters began jeering the officials and accused the organizers of making bad plans. Some individuals invaded the field, hurling chairs and bottles onto the turf. Due to a complete breakdown in security, some of the stadium's infrastructure was vandalized.

The police found it difficult to uphold law and order as the situation became out of control. As the gathering grew more hostile, security measures failed. Eventually, the situation was brought under control by the deployment of riot control personnel. By then, the atmosphere inside the stadium had already turned chaotic.

Due to the growing tensions, Messi’s planned stadium lap was cut short. The GOAT tour organizers swiftly removed him from the arena. He soon made his way to the airport for Hyderabad, his next destination. Many angry fans were left behind and demanded refunds, saying they were duped because of inadequate preparation and unrealistic expectations.

What Was Planned vs What Actually Happened

In an exclusive exchange with The Republic, Delhi FC Director Ranjit Bajaj revealed the detailed itinerary planned for Messi’s Kolkata visit. Messi was scheduled to arrive at the stadium at 11:15 AM and remain until 01:05 PM, according to Bajaj. He was supposed to meet kids at a special football camp, interact with players following an exhibition game, present a trophy, and meet a few dignitaries during this time. In actuality, though, Messi left the stadium early after only ten minutes.

Additionally, Ranjit Bajaj described what he believed to be the primary cause of the chaos at Salt Lake Stadium. He stated that the organisers were not to blame for the mismanagement. Instead, he pointed to local “photo-hungry” politicians and their children who surrounded Messi in large numbers to take selfies and get merchandise signed. According to Bajaj, around 50 people hounded Messi, obstructing the fans’ view completely. According to him, the supporters were merely hoping for a wave from Messi and were even content to see him for 30 minutes, but even that was denied.

Rs 10 Lakh Meet and Greet Package

The high cost of attending the event added to the anger of the fans. According to reports, the cheapest seats for Messi's event in Kolkata were Rs 4,366, while the most expensive ones cost Rs 16,000. Additionally, it was reported that tickets for the entire tour of India were sold for up to Rs 10 lakh. Tickets for the Hyderabad leg, on the other hand, started at Rs 2,500, Delhi at Rs 4,720, and Mumbai at Rs 7,080.

The organizers of the GOAT India tour revealed a unique Meet and Greet package that costs Rs 10 lakh per person. A face-to-face meeting with Messi, a professional group shot with six people, a handshake with the football legend, access to a premium lounge with fine dining and non-alcoholic drinks, and a hospitality-category ticket for the tour's Delhi leg were all promised to anyone who paid this sum.

Mamata Banerjee Apologises, Orders Inquiry

With the upcoming assembly elections, the event quickly became a significant political issue. The BJP attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling the incident a “total embarrassment” at the global stage. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala stated, "Mamata Banerjee can't organise or manage an event."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “shocked by the mismanagement” at Salt Lake Stadium. In a public message, she expressed regret to Lionel Messi and his supporters and declared an investigation to address the issue. Along with the state's top administrators, retired judge Ashim Kumar Ray will head the investigation.

Additionally, the Trinamool Congress questioned the event's organizers and distanced itself from it. Party general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "Did this enhance Kolkata's reputation? Why didn't the incompetent organizers leave even a mark of minimal planning? Just money? Just business? Kolkata was shamed. The spectators' anger is justified." A senior Trinamool leader close to Mamata Banerjee summed up the mood by stating, "Kolkata is ashamed."

CV Ananda Bose, the governor of West Bengal, also expressed strong reactions to the tragedy. He condemned the police and organizers, calling it "a dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata." A court investigation, the arrest of the organizer, and the reimbursement of ticket money were among the twelve directions he gave. The primary organizer, Shatadru Dutta, was detained shortly after a formal complaint was filed against him.

Tour Moves On After Kolkata Chaos

After leaving Kolkata amid the chaos, Lionel Messi showed up at his next destination, Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.