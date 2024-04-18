Advertisement

New Delhi: YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, died on Wednesday at the age of 27. While an official confirmation from his family is awaited, multiple posts on X and Reddit claim that Saha breathed his last after undergoing open heart surgery.

Though an exact reason for his death is yet to be ascertained, rumours on social media suggest the YouTuber died of multiple organ failure.

Tributes pour in

Expressing grief over his demise, his fans and followers took to X to pay their condolences. “With a heavy heart I have to say Abhradeep Saha or Angry Rantman as you all know him, passed away last night”, an X user said.

"Loss of words at the moment ...... The memories of joy which he was able to bring on everyone's faces will surely be missed now," another user said. On being asked about the sources, the user replied, "I got a text message from his school classmate. We were in the same school till grade 10."

A glance at Saha's YouTube channel, Angry Rantman, boasting over 4.81 lakh subscribers, reveals his last upload on March 8. In his trademark aggressive manner, he reviewed the film "Shaitaan," featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika. The video amassed over 1.05 lakh views