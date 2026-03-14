Updated 14 March 2026 at 00:07 IST
Anil Ambani's Son Jai Ambani Grilled By CBI In Rs 900 Crore Transnational Online Investment Scam Probe
CBI questions Anil Ambani's son Jai Ambani in a transnational online investment scam linked to Dubai-based Pyypl, involving Rs 900 crore in losses and thousands of victims.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned Jai Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, in connection with an ongoing probe into a transnational online investment and part-time job fraud case linked to the Dubai-based fintech platform Pyypl, sources said.
The case pertains to a large-scale organised cyber fraud in which thousands of unsuspecting Indian citizens were allegedly cheated of crores of rupees through deceptive online investment schemes and part-time job offers operated by an organised transnational syndicate.
According to officials, the case was registered by the CBI based on inputs received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
As part of the investigation, the agency had recently conducted coordinated searches at 15 locations across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. During the searches, officials recovered incriminating documents and digital evidence related to the alleged operations of the fraud network.
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Investigation revealed that the syndicate used social media platforms, mobile applications and encrypted messaging services to lure victims with promises of high returns from online investments and part-time job opportunities. Victims were initially induced to deposit small amounts and were shown fictitious profits to gain their trust before being persuaded to invest larger sums.
The defrauded funds were allegedly routed through multiple mule bank accounts and later siphoned off through offshore ATM withdrawals using internationally enabled debit cards and wallet top-ups on overseas fintech platforms, predominantly Pyypl, through Visa and MasterCard networks.
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The CBI had earlier identified chartered accountant Ashok Kumar Sharma, based in Bijwasan near the Delhi-Gurugram border, as the alleged kingpin of the network involved in siphoning off hundreds of crores through mule accounts and overseas financial channels.
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Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 00:05 IST