Anil Kumble, Wife Take Holy Dip In Sangam At Mahakumbh 2025 | WATCH

Mahakumbh 2025: Former India cricketer Anil Kumble took a holy dip in the Sangam on Wednesday with his wife, Chethana, at Mahakumbh. Anil Kumbkle shared some beautiful pictures with his fans on social media where he can be seen along with his wife taking a dip in the holy Sangam and also performing puja rituals at the ghat.

After arriving in Prayagraj on Tuesday, Kumble chose to partake in the holy dip on Magh Purnima, a day when no VIP protocols are observed. He joined the devotees as a regular pilgrim, taking a boat to the confluence with his wife for the ritual.

Anil Kumble at Mahakumbh

Maha Kumbh Mela DIG Vaibhav Krishna says, "Today is Maghi Purnima and more than one crore people have taken the dip. Our arrangements are quite good and police deployment is there at all places. Crowd is moving comfortably. Our SOPs are being followed." Kumbh SSP Rajesh Dwivedi said, "The movement of devotees is going on smoothly and we are taking care of all (crowd) pressure points." "We have made elaborate arrangements during the previous 'snan' on Basant Panchami too. Our arrangements have been further augmented this time, he said.

Talking about security arrangements in place for today's snan, the SSP said, More deployment has been done at all the pressure points. Along with that, we are briefing people to ensure a smooth movement." The Uttar Pradesh government also launched "Operation Chaturbhuj" at the Maha Kumbh to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

According to a statement, the initiative has strengthened security with advanced surveillance by the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), which monitored the event using 2,750 high-tech cameras, drones, and an anti-drone system for round-the-clock vigilance.

Mahakumbh Nagar SSP Rajesh Dwivedi said aerial surveillance and strict anti-drone measures have been put in place to ensure safety.