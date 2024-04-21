Advertisement

Raipur: Retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam. Tuteja will be produced before the court on Sunday.

The 2003-batch officer from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)/Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) office in Raipur was detained by the central probe agency on Saturday where he and his son Yash Tuteja had gone to record their statement in the same case.

The bureaucrat was later taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) while his son was let off. Tuteja is the first arrest that the probe agency has made after registering the new money laundering case on April 10.

There are a total of 72 accused in this case and ED has pegged Chhattisgarh excise scam at Rs 2,061 crore.

The federal probe agency's new case stems from the Chhattisgarh EOW FIR which was filed in Jan 2024. The ED had filed a new money laundering case in the alleged scam case after the Supreme Court recently quashed its earlier FIR that was based on an Income Tax Department complaint.

The ED had alleged that money was "illegally" collected from "every" liquor bottle sold in Chhattisgarh and evidence of "unprecedented" corruption and money laundering of over Rs 2,000 crore generated by an alcohol syndicate led by Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Anwar Dhebar, has been unearthed.