Anji Khad Bridges Kashmir-Kanniyakumari Gap: India's first Cable-Stayed Bridge in Pics

Engineering Marvel: A 30-Meter Taller Than the Eiffel Tower

The Anji Khad Bridge, built over the Chenab River, stands as one of the highest and most remarkable railway bridges in the world. Rising to a height of 331 meters above the river bed, the bridge's central pylon towers at 193 meters about 30 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower making it one of the tallest structures in India. The bridge spans a total length of 725 meters, with its 473-meter-long asymmetric cable making it the first cable-stayed bridge to grace India's railway network.