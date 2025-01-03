Published 12:57 IST, January 3rd 2025
Anji Khad Bridges Kashmir-Kanniyakumari Gap: India's first Cable-Stayed Bridge in Pics
The Anji Khad Bridge is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between January 20 and 26.
Kashmir: The Anji Khad Bridge, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between January 20 and 26.
Engineering Marvel: A 30-Meter Taller Than the Eiffel Tower
The Anji Khad Bridge, built over the Chenab River, stands as one of the highest and most remarkable railway bridges in the world. Rising to a height of 331 meters above the river bed, the bridge's central pylon towers at 193 meters about 30 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower making it one of the tallest structures in India. The bridge spans a total length of 725 meters, with its 473-meter-long asymmetric cable making it the first cable-stayed bridge to grace India's railway network.
It connects Tunnel T2 in Katra to Tunnel T3 in Reasi, making it a critical link for the Kashmir region.
Last week, railway officials successfully completed the load testing on the Anji Khad Bridge, a significant milestone toward its completion and to enhance rail connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir, significantly reducing travel time and boosting economic development.
It symbolizes India’s infrastructural progress and national integration.
Anji Khad Bridge: In Pictures
Updated 12:58 IST, January 3rd 2025