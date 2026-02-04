Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Parents Demand CBI Probe Under Direct Supervision of Supreme Court Judge

Following the registration of a case against an unidentified VIP in the Ankita Bhandari murder case of September 2022 in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe.

In this sequence, the CBI team that arrived in Dehradun has taken into custody several documents, including the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation report related to the Ankita murder case, the police FIR, and other relevant records.

In an interview with Republic, Ankita Bhandari's parents said that they are determined to fight this battle for justice in the case of their daughter's murder at a resort in Rishikesh.

Ankita Bhandari's father's statement

“My wife and I have consistently demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the tragic death of our daughter, Ankita. From the very beginning, we have called for a CBI probe, and the public has supported this demand. I personally drafted the letter requesting the CBI investigation.”

“We want the CBI investigation to be conducted under the direct supervision of a Supreme Court judge to ensure complete transparency and fairness. The CBI began its investigation yesterday morning. I will not accept the FIR filed by Anil Joshi. I intend to file a fresh FIR in my own name."

'We request the CBI to immediately secure and examine the following call detail records (CDR): Renu Bhist--from 17 September 2022 to 23 September 2022 (particularly calls related to the resort), Pulkit Arya, Saurabh, Ankit."

“In December, Urmila Rathore mentioned a “VIP name” referred to as “Gattu.” That name has already been identified: Gattu = Dushyant Gautam. Separately, the name Ajay Kumar has also surfaced as a VIP involved. I therefore urge the CBI to retrieve and scrutinize the complete call detail records of Ajay Kumar and Dushyant Gautam, including: Date, time, and duration of calls, locations from where calls were made/received, identities of the persons they spoke with.”

“Key questions that must be answered include: Who exactly is the “VIP” referred to in the conversations? Who entered / broke into the resort? When and with whom did these critical phone conversations take place?”

“As stated before the Supreme Court, the FIR must be registered in my name, not in Anil Joshi’s name.”

'These VIPs are powerful and influential political leaders. My daughter showed extraordinary courage. In her chats with a friend, she clearly expressed that her life was in danger, that “anything could happen,” and that a VIP was arriving at the resort who was being provided "extra services". These messages are part of the complete chat record.'

“I respectfully request the CBI to carefully and comprehensively analyze all of Ankita’s chat conversations. They contain crucial information that will clarify what actually happened and help reveal the identity and role of the VIP(s) involved.”

'We have never accepted any bribe in the past, and we will never accept one now. We appeal to the public not to entertain any suspicion that we have been “bought off.”'

Statement by Ankita Bhandari's Mother

“We are determined to fight this battle for justice until the end. We are fighting and we will continue to fight.”

“Resorts of this kind are being established across the state, and they pose a serious threat to the safety of our children--all children. No other family should ever have to endure the pain and trauma that we are going through.”

“We were an ordinary, happy family. We worked hard, gave our daughter a good education in a reputed school--just like any other parents would. Today, we are left shattered and terrified when we think about what those people did to our daughter.”

Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College

In the Ankita Bhandari murder case, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had publicly announced that a nursing college would be named after Ankita.

The Government Nursing College located in Dobh Shrikot, Pauri district, has now been officially renamed Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College.

Ankita’s father responded to this development by saying: “The name has been changed, which is welcome, but what we truly need is justice for our daughter.”

CBI takes custody of relevant documents

It is noteworthy that the CBI will soon record the statement of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, the complainant in the FIR registered on January 9th at the Vasant Vihar police station in Dehradun.

The CBI registered the case with its Special Crime Branch on the basis of the FIR lodged at the Vasant Vihar police station, following the recommendation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for a CBI investigation.

The case drew widespread attention after alleged audio and video clips went viral on social media, in which Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of a former BJP MLA from Jwalapur, mentioned the involvement of a "VIP."

Following this, large-scale protests erupted across the state, with demands for a CBI investigation.

In view of the viral videos and the prevailing situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI probe on January 9, 2026, into the Ankita Bhandari case, keeping in mind the sentiments of her parents and the difficulties they have faced after losing their daughter.

Subsequently, the CBI's Special Crime Branch registered a case against the alleged VIP.

Earlier, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met with the parents of late Ankita Bhandari, during which they demanded a CBI probe. The CM assured them that the government is standing with them. CM also stated earlier that delivering justice to Uttarakhand's daughter has been the state government highest priority, the government has acted with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and transparency in this matter.

On the issue of the CBI inquiry, the Chief Minister earlier clarified that while the sentiments of the entire state are associated with daughter Ankita, the ones most deeply affected by the tragic incident are her parents. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's full commitment to the safety, dignity, and justice of daughters.