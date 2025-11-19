Anmol Bishnoi Among 200 Deported From US; NIA to Arrest Him as Flight Lands in Delhi | Image: Republic/ Social Media

New Delhi: A US deportation flight carrying 200 passengers, including gangster Anmol Bishnoi, has taken off and will arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10 AM on Wednesday. Three of the 200 deportees, including Bishnoi, are wanted in Punjab, while the other 197 are undocumented immigrants.

After being detained for almost 1.5 years, Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a suspect in the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique, is being expelled from the United States. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will formally arrest him upon his arrival in New Delhi.

Bishnoi is wanted in a number of significant extortion and organized crimes connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi network. He has a reputation for managing international extortion, organizing shooters, financing criminal organizations, making threats from overseas, and using encrypted communication to plot specific murders. The NIA presently has all of the FIRs against him.

He is one of the main suspects in the October 12, 2024, shooting of NCP leader Baba Siddique outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra. In that case, several individuals connected to the Bishnoi gang have already been taken into custody. Anmol is also wanted in connection with the shooting outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's home in April 2024.

How Trump-Era Rules Sped Up Deportation

According to top intelligence sources, Anmol’s deportation is an outcome of new immigration laws introduced under US President Donald Trump.

Under these rules:

When an illegal immigrant's initial application for immigration or asylum is denied, they are held right away

Applicants are no longer able to submit several applications while under supervision, in contrast to the Biden-era approach

Mandatory detention stops individuals from skipping hearings or postponing the process.

US immigration courts are now speeding cases because all rejected petitioners are detained. Deportation procedures used to take up to ten years, but now they only take approximately eighteen months. Under this philosophy, Anmol Bishnoi's case likewise proceeded swiftly.