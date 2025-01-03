Annamalai Draws Parallel Between Anna University Sexual Assault Case And RG Kar Case

Chennai: Stepping up the heat on the ruling DMK over the student sexual assault case in Anna University in Chennai on Friday, K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , drew parallels between the varsity and the horrific rape and murder case in the RG Kar case in Kolkata.

Highlighting similarities between the two incidents, as asked by Arnab, the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu quipped, "There is a similarity with regards to the systemic failure and the political party's involvement and the ruling government trying to shield (the accused). There is a clear similarity."

He added, "The Honourable Madras High Court wanted the Chennai Police Commissioner...action to be taken against him under the All India Service Rules. On day one, he (CP) conducted a press conference, and himself gave a judgement. He said there was only one accused and was answering all the questions fully knowing he was not the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case."

Annamalai added that the Madras High Court said action must be taken against the Commissioner because he was leading the investigation.

The BJP, on Monday, announced that the party's women's wing would take out a rally from Madurai to Chennai, seeking justice for the victim.

BJP state president K Annamalai, announcing the protest, alleged the accused belonged to the DMK and there were attempts to "conceal the truth," in the matter.

Condemning this and the atrocity inflicted on the women, the BJP's state Mahila Morcha, under its chief Umarathi Rajan, will take out the "justice rally" from Madurai to Chennai and will set off from the southern city on January 3, he said in a post on 'X.'

"It has been decided, that upon completion of the rally in Chennai, a memorandum will be presented to the Tamil Nadu Governor on demands by the women's wing," Annamalai added.

Madurai is located about 450 km from here.

A 19-year-old student was sexually assaulted inside the campus of Anna University, a premier technical varsity, prompting outrage from opposition parties and the civil society. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident so far and the DMK has denied the accused was a party member.

In the RG Kar rape and murder case, the body of a trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9 in Kolkata. The incident triggered nationwide outrage and weeks of protests by healthcare professionals.

The CBI filed a charge sheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer attached to the Kolkata Police.