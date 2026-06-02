Annamalai Meets BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, BL Santhosh In Delhi Amid Exit Buzz; Seeks Appointment With Amit Shah

New Delhi/Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday met BJP national president Nitin Nabin and the party's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh in New Delhi, triggering fresh speculation over his future within the saffron party amid persistent rumours that he could be preparing to launch “a new political movement” in Tamil Nadu.

Sources said Annamalai's meetings with the BJP's top leadership lasted several hours.

According to sources, the former IPS officer has also sought a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a move being closely watched.

The high-level discussions come barely a day after Annamalai fuelled speculation about his political future by asking reporters to "wait for two days" before he would comment on reports of a possible split from the BJP.

Advertisement

"Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days," Annamalai had told journalists before leaving for Delhi, refusing to either deny or confirm reports that he was considering launching a new political platform in Tamil Nadu.

The uncertainty surrounding Annamalai's next move has persisted ever since he was replaced as Tamil Nadu BJP president by Nainar Nagendran. Since the leadership change, the former state chief has largely remained away from day-to-day party affairs, prompting repeated questions about his future within the BJP.

Advertisement

Speculation intensified further after reports emerged that Annamalai and his close aides were exploring the possibility of launching a grassroots movement tentatively referred to as "Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam" (People's Power Movement). While there has been no official confirmation, sources familiar with the developments say the proposed platform is being conceived as a volunteer-driven organisation aimed at strengthening Annamalai's direct connect with the electorate.

Political chatter has also been fuelled by Annamalai's recent criticism of the CBSE's revised three-language policy. In a rare public divergence from the BJP-led Centre's position, he urged authorities to withdraw the notification advancing the implementation timeline for the third-language requirement, arguing that it would place unnecessary pressure on students and parents.

Many within Tamil Nadu's political circles interpreted the intervention as an attempt by Annamalai to carve out a distinct political identity on issues closely linked to Tamil linguistic and cultural sensitivities.

The developments come at a crucial point for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Sections of BJP cadres continue to view Annamalai as the party's most recognisable face in the state, particularly among younger voters.

It remains to be seen that Annamalai’s discussions in Delhi meetings result in reconciliation, a new organisational assignment or signal the beginning of a different political path.