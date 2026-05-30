Another Blow to Commuters: CNG Gets Costlier By Rs 2 In Mumbai, To Now Cost Rs 86 Per Kg

New Delhi: State-run gas distributor Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by ₹2 per kg.

With this revision, the retail price of CNG has reached ₹86 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. This marks the second such hike this month, following a similar ₹2 per kg increase implemented by MGL on May 14.

MGL’s service network spans Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, and Raigad, along with the Ratnagiri, Latur, and Dharashiv districts in Maharashtra. The company also provides services in the Chitradurga and Davanagere regions of Karnataka.

This latest price hike is expected to increase operational costs for private motorists, taxi operators, and public transport services reliant on CNG. Nevertheless, the fuel maintains a cost advantage over petrol and diesel in terms of running expenses per kilometre.

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