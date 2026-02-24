Another Civic Apathy In NCR: 5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Unsecured Pond In Greater Noida, Body Recovered After 48 Hours

Greater Noida: In yet another case of civic apathy in Delhi-NCR, a five-year-old boy died after drowning in an unsecured pond in Greater Noida. The young boy reportedly fell in the pond due to the lack of a boundary wall. The child's body was recovered after 48 hours.

Noida Techie's Death

Yuvraj Mehta

The tragic death of the child comes just a month after a 27-year-old techie named Yuvraj Mehta died after his car collided with a drainage boundary amid dense fog and he fell into a waterlogged construction pit in Noida.

Janakpuri Biker's Death

Kamal Dhyani

Earlier in February, a 25-year-old man named Kamal Dhyani passed away after his motorcycle fell into a 20-foot-deep pit in West Delhi. The uncovered pit in which the young man fell was dug by the Delhi Jal Board during road work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area.

According to the FIR, no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or proper lighting arrangements were present at the site. Further, no security guard had been deployed at the site and the pit was left open in the middle of a public road without any safety measures.

Labourer Falls In DDA Manhole

Just few days after the Janakpuri tragedy, a labourer who was going home after partying fell in a manhole in Delhi's Rohini and died. The manhole, managed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), had been carelessly left open.

