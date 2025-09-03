Another Dowry Horror in Bengaluru: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide, Husband Arrested

Bengaluru: In yet another disturbing case of dowry-related harassment in Bengaluru, a 28-year-old woman, identified as Poojashree, died by suicide.

The incident occurred at her residence in Sidedehalli under the jurisdiction of the Bagalagunte Police Station.

According to police officials, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman was allegedly subjected to continuous dowry harassment by her husband, Nandeesh, and his family. Allegations also include the husband’s extramarital affair, which reportedly contributed to frequent domestic disputes.

Poojashree, who was employed as a cashier at a private bank, had been married to Nandeesh for three years. The couple has a young daughter.

Her family claims that despite giving Rs 30 lakh in dowry and gold ornaments at the time of marriage, the harassment continued.

“She was constantly tortured for dowry. Even after an earlier police intervention, the harassment did not stop. On the morning of her death, he picked her up from our home around 7:15 a.m. Within an hour, we received a call saying she had taken her own life,” said the victim’s mother.

The victim’s body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for postmortem examination. Bagalagunte Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Indian Penal Code. Authorities confirmed that further investigation is currently underway.

Family members have also alleged that the accused misrepresented his background and property at the time of the marriage.