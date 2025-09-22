'Another Lamborghini Mishap' Caught on Camera: Speeding Luxury Car Crashes into Divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A speeding Lamborghini crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road after the driver lost control on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the luxury vehicle despite the mishap. Atish Shah, a 52-year-old resident of Nepean Sea Road, was driving the car en route to Colaba in South Mumbai when the crash occurred.

According to police sources, the car skidded and rammed into a divider due to wet roads following heavy showers in the city.

The accident caused severe damage to the front portion of the car.

A video of the incident, shared by industrialist Gautam Singhania on the social media platform X, has gone viral, raising safety concerns about the luxury vehicle brand.

Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd., stated in his post, “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip — what’s going on with Lamborghini?”

The Worli police have registered a case of rash driving against Shah in connection with the incident. They have also requested the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to inspect the vehicle for any technical faults that may have contributed to the accident.

In October last year, Singhania accused the luxury car brand of delivering poor service and criticized their senior executives for arrogance.

He also shared an incident involving a newly launched Lamborghini Revuelto, which broke down due to an electrical failure during a test drive, leaving him stranded on Mumbai’s Trans-Harbour Link.