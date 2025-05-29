Another Man Arrested On Suspicion of Espionage, Had Received Training in Pakistan

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested another individual on charges of espionage. The accused, who had been receiving training in Pakistan, was detained in Mewat.

The suspect has been identified as Qasim. Reports indicate that he visited Pakistan and underwent training there.

Qasim has been accused of providing intelligence related to the Indian Army to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Before Qasim’s arrest, security agencies had apprehended several others on charges of spying for Pakistan, including Indian YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra.

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested along with several others on suspicion of espionage. Authorities launched a crackdown after uncovering alleged links between the suspects and an official from Pakistan’s High Commission in Delhi, who was declared persona non grata and asked to leave the country.

Malhotra was arrested in Haryana, while some other suspects were detained from Punjab. All are currently under judicial custody and undergoing further interrogation. These developments followed the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s counter-terror operation, Operation Sindoor.

Among those held on suspicion of espionage, Jyoti Malhotra, who runs the YouTube channel Travel With Jo, was found to have ties with Danish, an official at Pakistan’s High Commission. Danish was declared persona non grata after being found engaging in activities beyond his official diplomatic role.

Malhotra had previously uploaded a video on her YouTube channel documenting her visit to the Pakistani Embassy in Delhi for an Iftaar event, where she met Danish.

The suspected spy and travel blogger had also posted multiple videos of her visits to Pakistan. Additionally, she had traveled to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir before the deadly terror attack.