‘Another One Coming Up…’: Trump Signals India-US Trade Deal Nearing Completion

The US President indicated the pact could mirror the recently concluded agreement with Indonesia, which grants American firms expanded access to that market. | Image: X

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has once again suggested that the long-anticipated interim trade agreement between India and the United States could be finalised soon.

The remarks came during a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain at the White House, where Trump hinted at a fresh announcement.

“We had one (deal) yesterday. We have another one coming up, maybe with India,” he said.

The US President indicated the pact could mirror the recently concluded agreement with Indonesia, which grants American firms expanded access to that market.

“That’s probably the biggest part of the deal… India is basically working along that same line. We are going to have access to India,” Trump added.

Earlier, he told reporters that the proposed deal would open up the Indian market further for American companies, particularly by keeping tariff levels below 20 per cent.

Indian Delegation In Washington For Talks

Meanwhile, an Indian Commerce Ministry team is in Washington for another round of negotiations. India has so far resisted the US demand for duty concessions on agricultural and dairy products sectors where New Delhi has never provided such waivers in any free trade agreement.