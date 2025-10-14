Another Police Officer, Posted in the Cyber ​​Cell Commits Suicide in Haryana

Police Officer, Posted in the Cyber Cell, Commits Suicide in Haryana | Image: Representational

Rohtak: ASI Sandeep Kumar, an officer posted in the Cyber Cell, has died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself. He left behind a three-page suicide note and a video message.

In them, he made serious allegations against IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, calling him a "corrupt officer" with "ample evidence."

Kumar added, Y. Puran Kumar committed suicide out of fear of arrest. He also alleged that the IPS officer "hijacked the system by exploiting casteism."