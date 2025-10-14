Updated 14 October 2025 at 16:26 IST
Another Police Officer, Posted in the Cyber Cell Commits Suicide in Haryana
Cyber Cell ASI Sandeep Kumar shoots self in Haryana. Suicide note/video left by ASI Sandeep Kumar claims IPS Y. Puran Kumar is corrupt; demands probe.
Rohtak: ASI Sandeep Kumar, an officer posted in the Cyber Cell, has died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself. He left behind a three-page suicide note and a video message.
In them, he made serious allegations against IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, calling him a "corrupt officer" with "ample evidence."
Kumar added, Y. Puran Kumar committed suicide out of fear of arrest. He also alleged that the IPS officer "hijacked the system by exploiting casteism."
The officer's final demand was, "I am demanding an investigation by sacrificing my life. This corrupt family should not be spared."
