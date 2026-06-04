Anti-Illicit Liquor Campaign Intensifies; Contraband Worth Rs 1.5 Crore

Mumbai: In the wake of the toxic liquor tragedy that occurred in Pune city last week, the Excise Department established a special squad and launched a campaign to take action against various centers involved in the illicit production and sale of country liquor. During the campaign—conducted between May 29 and June 2, 2026—a total of 313 cases were registered and 213 accused individuals were arrested across the three districts of the Konkan division: Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. These operations resulted in the seizure of contraband and materials valued at rupees 1 crore 58 lakh 17 thousand 546.

In Thane district—identified as a hotspot for illicit liquor production—cases were registered and operations were carried out to dismantle production centers in areas including Diva Gavkadi, Ghesar, Anjur, Alimghar, Chhoti Desai, Mothi Desai, Agasan, Khardi, Saralambe, Washala, Ghorpe, Palegaon, Savarne, Velu, Koravale, Vasargaon, Hajimalang, Kushivali, Maneragaon, Dwarlipada, Kumbharli, Kevani, Kalwar, Vadunavghar, Mamekhardi, Karivali, Mamanoli, Jambhulgaon, Nandapgaon, Uttan, Murdagaon, Koprakhadi, and Gorai Khadi. Similarly, in Palghar district, cases were registered and actions were taken to dismantle illicit liquor production centers in Maljipada, Vasai, Virar, and Palghar. Furthermore, in Raigad district, cases were registered and illicit liquor stills were destroyed in Ravegaon, Bekaregaon, and Javligaon. Additionally, cases were registered against the illegal transportation of liquor, resulting in the seizure of a total of eight vehicles. In light of the recent incident in Pune—and to prevent any untoward occurrences—the State Excise Department is taking strict action against liquor storage facilities, manufacturing units, and vendors within the Thane division.

Acting on directives issued by State Excise Commissioner Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh and Joint Commissioner Prasad Surve, and under the guidance of Divisional Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Pawar, the operation was carried out by Superintendent Uttam Shinde, Deputy Superintendent Abhijit Deshmukh, Inspectors Sanjay Dhere and Deepak Parab, Sub-Inspector Ankush Avtade, and other personnel.

Citizens are urged to provide information via the toll-free number 18002339999 if they observe the manufacture or sale of counterfeit liquor, liquor from other states, or illicit alcohol anywhere in their locality. Furthermore, information regarding the production, adulteration, transportation, or sale of substances or chemicals such as methanol or chloral hydrate should also be reported. Information may also be submitted via the WhatsApp number 8422001133. The State Excise Department (Konkan Division) has assured the public that the identities of those providing information will be kept strictly confidential.