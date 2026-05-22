‘Anti-India’ Links Exposed: Bihar ATS Arrests Muzaffarpur Man For Alleged Ties To Pakistan-Based Handlers, Seizes Data Of Sensitive Sites

Patna: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Bihar Police has detained a Muzaffarpur resident for allegedly working with anti-India elements and terror suspects. According to the officials, the suspect allegedly maintained direct contact with a notorious Pakistan-based arms smuggling network. The arrest of the accused came as a breakthrough in a sensitive national security case, following a targeted raid conducted on intelligence inputs.

According to the ATS, the suspect has been identified as Mohammad Mustafa, who has been apprehended from Ratanpur village in Muzaffarpur district after the Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) received a tip-off about his involvement in anti-national activities. The police stated that Md Mustafa had been in constant communication with Shahzad Bhatti, an arms smuggler based in Pakistan, and Bhatti’s associate Rana Hunain.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the accused was using social media platforms and encrypted messaging applications to carry out activities to undermine national security.

Digital Trail Reveals Alleged Conspiracy

As per the officials, a detailed forensic examination of Mustafa’s mobile phone by the ATS technical team uncovered “incriminating and anti-national materials". The probe covered deleted data, chat backups and active messaging apps, which allegedly showed continuous contact with handlers sitting in Pakistan.

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During the investigation, videos, photographs, and other digital material of several sensitive and strategically important locations in India were recovered from the accused’s mobile phone. The ATS said that initial findings suggested that the accused created videos and photographs of restricted and sensitive areas and shared their precise geolocations with Pakistani handlers.

“Digital evidence recovered from the accused has revealed a conspiracy to compromise national security,” the ATS Bihar said in a statement.

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Probe Into Network And Funding

The Bihar ATS is conducting a thorough investigation into the case. The accused’s travel history, digital devices, social media activities, call detail records, financial transactions, and interstate and international contacts are being analysed based on scientific and technical evidence.

The officials added that investigations are also underway into his possible associates, the extent of his network, and foreign funding. According to the ATS, the aim is to map the full scope of the alleged operation and identify others who may be involved.

Based on the findings from the preliminary investigation, a case has been registered against Mohammad Mustafa under relevant sections related to espionage, anti-national activities, and national security, and further legal action is being taken.

The ATS reiterated its position on such cases, stating, “Bihar ATS is committed to taking strict action against elements working against the security, sovereignty, and integrity of the country.”

Case Registered Under Espionage, Security Laws

Following the registration of the case, Mustafa remains in custody as the ATS moves forward with its inquiry. The agency stated that it is treating the matter with the highest priority, given the nature of the digital material recovered and the alleged cross-border links.

The arrest shows the growing trend of terror groups on digital platforms, with encrypted apps and social media increasingly coming under scrutiny when national security is involved. The ATS has not disclosed which specific locations were photographed, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.