Published 16:36 IST, November 21st 2024
Anti-vaping Group Launches 'Please STOP This' Campaign Against E-cigarettes
An anti-vaping group recently launched a campaign against vapes, and e-cigarettes, alleging multinational tobacco companies are attempting to bypass the ban.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Anti-vaping Group Launches 'Please STOP This' Campaign Against E-cigarettes | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:36 IST, November 21st 2024