'All Questions will be Answered...': Anushka Yadav's Brother Akash Reacts Amid Row Over Her Ties With Tej Pratap

New Delhi: In the wake of a storm surrounding RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and a now-deleted viral post claiming a 12-year-long relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav, the latter’s brother, Akash Yadav, has issued a strong statement.

We Are in a Wait and Watch Situation

Akash Yadav said, “In this matter, the person who posted it should speak, that would be more appropriate,” he said. “I only request Lalu Yadav ji to not let the respect of two families be destroyed. He should put an end to all this. I request him with folded hands,” he said.

He also asserted that his sister, Anushka, is “not abandoned or alone." “We are in a wait and watch situation,” he added.

What Did Tej Pratap Post?

The post, which featured a photograph of Tej Pratap Yadav and Anushka Yadav, claimed, "The one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have known each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years."

However, shortly after it went viral, Tej Pratap alleged that his account had been hacked and that there was a deliberate attempt to “defame and harass” him and his family.

Tej Pratap Expelled from RJD; Lalu Cuts Family Ties

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his son Tej Pratap from the party for six years, citing “irresponsible behaviour” and “disregard for moral values in personal life.”

In a rare personal rebuke, Lalu also publicly severed ties with him, saying his actions were inconsistent with the family's values and the party’s mission of social justice.

Aishwarya Rai Speaks Out on Trauma and Allegations Faced as Tej Pratap’s Estranged Wife