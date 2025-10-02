‘Any Misadventure in Sir Creek Will Receive Decisive Response’: Rajnath Singh Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan

Kachchh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned that any misadventure by Pakistan in the Sir Creek area would be met with a decisive response that both history and geography will change.

Singh attended a multi-agency capability exercise and performed the Shastra Poojan ceremony at the Lakki Nala Military Garrison in Kutch, held on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

He said India has repeatedly tried to resolve the border dispute through dialogue, but Pakistan's unclear intentions and recent military build-up near the area are concerning.

Singh added that the Indian Army and BSF are vigilantly guarding the borders.

While addressing the soldiers at a military camp, Singh said, "Even after 78 years of independence, a dispute over the border in the Sir Creek area is being stirred up. India has made several attempts to resolve it through dialogue, but there is a flaw in Pakistan's intentions; its intentions are not clear. The way in which the Pakistan army has recently expanded its military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions."

"The Indian Army and BSF are jointly and vigilantly protecting the borders of India. If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistan side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive such a decisive response that both history and geography will change. In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore. Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek," he said.

Singh said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempts to challenge India's sovereignty, demonstrating their capability to locate and neutralise threats.

He emphasised that while the operation achieved all military objectives, it was targeted against terrorism, and India continues its fight against such threats.

"During Operation Sindoor, our armed forces demonstrated that the forces challenging India's sovereignty, no matter where they are hiding, we have the power to find them and eliminate them. No power in the world, if it challenges our sovereignty, will find India sitting silently. Today's India says that whether it is terrorism or any other kind of problem, we have the capability to deal with and defeat it. During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made a failed attempt to breach India's defence system from Leh to this area of Sir Creek," Singh said.

"India's armed forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that India's armed forces can inflict heavy damage on Pakistan whenever, wherever, and however they wish. Despite our capabilities, we exercised restraint because our military action was directed against terrorism. Escalating the situation and waging war was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. I am pleased that Indian forces have successfully achieved all of Operation Sindoor's military objectives. However, our fight against terrorism continues," he said.

Singh said that the worship of weapons during Shastra Pooja symbolises India's commitment to using its military power to protect dharma and justice.

He cited examples from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, emphasising that wars in Indian tradition were fought to uphold righteousness, not merely for victory.