'Anybody Can Say Anything': General Naravane Breaks Silence on Book Row, Counters Rahul Gandhi and Congress Theories on Galwan | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, former Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane has broken his silence on the controversy regarding his unpublished memoir ‘Four Stars of Destiny’. Speaking exclusively to Republic’s anchor Alisha Nair, General Naravane firmly countered Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party’s theories on Galwan.

The political row flared after Rahul Gandhi cited the unpublished memoir in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, sparking up the 2020 standoff with China and alleging that the former Army Chief was left without political backing at a critical moment.

‘Not an Inch of Indian Land Taken’

Responding to questions about his previous remarks that not an inch of Indian land had been captured by China, General Naravane stood firm. When asked if he still holds that position, he said people should ask the reverse question to China.

“I think you should ask a reverse question to the Chinese, that have they occupied any Indian land? And answer to that question, I think, will satisfy all those who have any doubts on this matter.”

His response directly counters Rahul Gandhi’s constant assertions in Parliament regarding Indian territory and Galwan.

Advertisement

‘Anybody Can Say Anything’

On the allegation that he was given vague instructions during the Galwan crisis and was “left alone,” General Naravane dismissed the charge. When asked whether the Prime Minister’s stated instruction - “jo uchit samjhe wo karo,” meant he was given a free hand or was left alone, Naravane cautioned against relying on anonymous sources.

He said “See, once again, we cannot take cognisance of articles which are published, quoting unnamed sources, what is right, what is wrong. So let us let it be for the time being at that. And as and when things get clearer, we can discuss these issues more in depth.” Adding to this he said “Once again, anybody can say anything. I'm not obliged to comment on anything, which is not actually my concern.”

‘Let Us Move On’

When asked whether he was being misquoted as his unpublished book became the centerpiece in Parliament, Naravane said the country should not live in the past.

Advertisement



“I think we should not live in the past. We should look ahead, go in the future. I have written a new book, Murder Mystery. I'm writing the sequel to that. So let us move on. And as I said, not dwell in the past.”

Publisher Statement:

Earlier, Penguin Random House India posted a statement clarifying that the book has not gone into publication. It stated that no copies, print or digital, had been released, sold, disseminated, or made accessible to the general public.

The publisher stated, “We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book - in print or digital form - have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India.”

It further added, “Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased. Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.”

Delhi Police Takes the Matter Into Its Own Hands, Special Cell Begins Probe

The Delhi Police filed a case with the Special Cell regarding the purported leak of a pre-print copy of the book the day before Naravane's comments. According to reports, police have discovered an online PDF version that seemed to have been created by the publisher. The book cover was also being displayed on several websites, giving the impression that the book was for sale.

Additionally, Naravane shared the official statement from Penguin India on social media site X, stating, “This is the status of the book.”