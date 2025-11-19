'Anyone Proud Of Bharat Is Hindu': Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates RSS's Centenary In Assam

Guwahati: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday addressed an eminent gathering of intellectuals, scholars, editors, writers, and entrepreneurs during his visit to Assam, as part of the RSS's centenary celebrations.

In an interactive session, he elaborated on the Sangh's civilizational vision, contemporary national concerns, and the ongoing programs across the Northeast, said a release.

Bhagwat emphasised that anyone who takes pride in Bharat and loves the nation is a Hindu, irrespective of personal modes of worship. He clarified that Hindu is not merely a religious term but a civilizational identity rooted in thousands of years of cultural continuity. "Bharat and Hindu are synonymous," he said, adding that India does not need an official declaration to be a Hindu Rashtra. Its civilizational ethos already reflects it.

Explaining the foundational philosophy of the RSS, Bhagwat said that the organisation was not created to oppose or harm anyone but to focus on Vyakti Nirman (individual character-building) and contribute to making Bharat a Vishwaguru. He urged people to understand the Sangh by visiting a Shakha, rather than depending on preconceived narratives. "The methodology to unite Bharat amidst diversity is called the RSS," he remarked.

Advertisement

He spoke in detail about the five key social transformations - Panch Parivartan: social harmony, Kutumb Prabodhan (family awakening), civic discipline, self-reliance, and environmental protection. Among these, he placed special emphasis on strengthening the family institution, urging every family to retain stories of their ancestors and instill responsibility and cultural pride in the younger generation. Icons such as Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Shankardeva, he added, should inspire all Indians, despite the fact that they were born in a particular province, but they are our national icons.

Addressing concerns about demographic changes and cultural protection in Assam, Bhagwat called for confidence, vigilance, and firm attachment to one's land and identity. He spoke about issues such as illegal infiltration, the need for a balanced population policy including a three-child norm for Hindus, and the importance of resisting divisive religious conversions. He also advised responsible use of social media, especially among youth.

Advertisement

Bhagwat highlighted the significant role of RSS Swayamsevaks in the freedom struggle, recalling Dr. Hedgewar's imprisonment in the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and the contributions of countless Swayamsevaks across the country during Quit India Movement in 1942.

Calling the Northeast a shining example of Bharat's unity in diversity, where our diversity is the reflection of inherent unity within, he affirmed that figures like Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Shankardeva hold national relevance, not just regional importance.