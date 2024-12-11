Apology Not Accepted: Union Minister Scindia After TMC MP’s ‘Lady Killer’ Remark

New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia refused to accept the apology from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee, who stoked controversy with his ‘lady killer’ remark on Scindia in the parliament. Emphasising that he will not compromise on his self-respect, the union minister clearly stated, "He has apologised...I do not accept his apology for the personal attack that he had made on me and on the women of India." Banerjee, while addressing the parliament, referred to Scindia as ‘lady killer’, a remark which received a massive backlash from the ruling party MPs.

The TMC leader’s remark stirred controversy leading to a string of disruptions in the proceedings of Parliament on Wednesday eventually resulting in the adjournment of the House for the day. However, after the row escalated over the remark, Banerjee extended his apology to Scindia, which the union minister refused to accept.

Speaking to media personnel outside the Parliament, the Trinamool leader reiterated that he had already said sorry, inserting a compliment for Scindia, saying, "He is a very handsome and nice man."

Women MPs Filed Complaints Against TMC MP To Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Earlier, trouble arose when Kalyan Banerjee was speaking during a discussion on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act. The TMC member alleged non-cooperation by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai countered it, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who helped all the states and successfully handled the crisis by taking everyone along.

During his counter, Rai also alleged that the West Bengal government tried to put hurdles in the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines through its territory. To which, Union Minister Scindia stood up and supported Rai’s statement, saying that India had emerged as a "Vishwa Bandhu" during the pandemic and helped all the needy countries across the world.

Meanwhile, following Scindia’s remark, Banerjee attacked him and made certain remarks against the minister, related to his appearance, which escalated the spat. The remarks were, however, expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

When the proceedings resumed, the Serampore MP apologised for the remarks and said, "I didn't want to hurt anyone, including Mr Scindia. I am really sorry if I hurt anyone."

Jyotiraditya Scindia, while refusing to accept his apology, said, “Kalyan Banerjee has said sorry. We all come to this House with the spirit of contributing to the nation's development. However, there will be no compromise on self-respect.”

"If you will get personal, be prepared for the response also...I do not accept his apology," he added.

The BJP women MPs have decided to seek Banerjee's suspension from the House over his "derogatory" remarks.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari criticised Banerjee for his remarks and alleged that he had earlier also issued personal remarks against women members in Parliament.