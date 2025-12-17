‘Apology Out Of Question’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Insults Indian Army, Defends Remark Citing Constitutional Rights

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed that India suffered a defeat on the very first day of Operation Sindoor. | Image: Republic

New Delhi/Mumbai: A political controversy erupted on Wednesday after senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed that India suffered a defeat on the very first day of Operation Sindoor, remarks that drew sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress of insulting the Indian armed forces.

Speaking at a public interaction, Chavan said, “On the first day (of Operation Sindoor), we were completely defeated. In the half-hour aerial engagement that took place on the 7th, we were fully defeated, whether people accept it or not. Indian aircraft were shot down”.

He further alleged that the Indian Air Force was forced to halt operations, claiming fighter jets were grounded due to the risk of being shot down.

“The Air Force was completely grounded, and not a single aircraft flew. If any aircraft had taken off from Gwalior, Bathinda or Sirsa, there was a high probability of being shot down, which is why the Air Force was fully grounded”, Chavan said.

Questioning India’s defence posture, the Congress leader also raised doubts over the need for maintaining a large standing army, arguing that modern warfare had changed.

“During Operation Sindoor, there was not even a one-kilometre movement of the military. Whatever happened over two or three days was only an aerial war and missile warfare. In the future, too, wars will be fought in the same way. In such a situation, do we really need to maintain an army of 12 lakh soldiers, or can we make them do some other work?” he said.

When asked to apologise for his remarks, Chavan stood by his statements and refused to retract them, maintaining that he had only spoken about what he described as facts related to the operation.

The Congress party also defended Chavan, stating that questioning defence policies does not amount to disrespecting the armed forces. Party leaders said that discussions on military strategy are part of democratic debate and should not be politicised.

The BJP strongly condemned the remarks, accusing the Congress of repeatedly undermining the morale of the military. Union minister Giriraj Singh said, "I have nothing to do with who is saying what. No one has the right to insult the bravery of our armed forces. Those who disrespect the courage of the army can never think about the nation’s interest". He also said that the Congress has a habit of insulting the Armed forces and the country and said such statements weaken national unity and confidence in the armed forces.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, in a post on X, "Sena ka apman is Congress ki pehchaan (Insulting the Army is Congress' identity). From Sadak ka gunda to doubting Sindoor - Surgical Strike - Balakote and even Op Mahadev", he said that Congress hates Indian Armed Forces.