Published 12:11 IST, December 13th 2024
'Appear Within 3 Days': Bengaluru Police Issue Notice to Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania
Bengaluru Police have issued a notice to Atul Subhash's wife, instructing her to appear before investigators within three days.
- India News
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police paste notice outside the residence of the wife of Atul Subhash, the techie who died by suicide.
"There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days, " reads the notice.
The notice, issued by the police, states that there are "reasonable grounds to interrogate" her in connection with the case. Bengaluru Police asked her to appear before the investigating officer within 3 days.
A CCTV footage, accessed exclusively by Republic TV, shows Atul Subhash's mother-in-law and brother-in-law fleeing from their home.
Nikita's family, who have been accused of harassment, extortion, and triggering his suicide, were seen escaping the scene.
An FIR has been filed by Atul's brother, naming the techie's wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania.
The FIR has been filed under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) (establishing joint criminal liability when two or more people act with a common intention) of the BNS.
