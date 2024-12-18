AQI In Delhi Nears 'Severe Plus' Category, Several Areas Record Hazardous Air Quality

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that pollution levels in Delhi remained hazardous nearing ‘severe plus’ category on Wednesday as the air quality index rose to 448 at 6 pm. As per the information, of the 36 monitoring stations in the city, 32 recorded AQI in the 'severe plus' category. Additionally, the readings at several locations were recorded at around 480 AQI, creating an extremely hazardous environment for residents.

Apart from them, the other remaining stations reported 'severe' air quality. Several areas like Anand Vihar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, ITO, Jahangirpuri, North Campus DU, among others, recorded air quality in the 'severe plus' category.

An AQI of 400 or above warrants urgent attention, as per CPCB's color-coded warnings. Delhi has been experiencing toxic air quality for the past few days due to drop in wind speeds, allowing local pollutants to concentrate in the atmosphere, according to experts.

On Tuesday city's 24 hour average AQI was 433 at 4 pm, against 379 on Monday. A shallow fog persisted across the city throughout the day, and the air was pungent in several localities, exacerbating discomfort.

The maximum temperature settled 23 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season's average, but the evening felt colder than expected.

The minimum temperature earlier in the day was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal.

The city remains under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the strictest anti-pollution measures, which include a ban on construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi.