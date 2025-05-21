Arabian Sea Alert: Maharashtra CMO Warns Fishermen Of Rough Seas

Mumbai: The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Maharashtra has issued a warning for fishermen in the Arabian Sea, cautioning them of rough seas and strong winds in the coming days. According to the CMO's official X account, a low-pressure area is expected to form in the sea near Maharashtra and Goa from May 21, which may intensify and move northwards by May 24. Although the state's coast is not directly threatened, the sea is likely to remain rough, particularly between May 22 and 24, especially near Raigad, Ratnagiri, Mumbai, and Palghar.

The CMO has advised fishermen to be vigilant and avoid venturing into the deep sea during this period. The fishermen are cautioned to regularly check weather department updates and follow the instructions from the local administration and fishermen's cooperatives. The CMO has also released a list of precautions, which include avoiding the use of small boats, working close to the shore, steering clear of small boats, and carrying necessary safety equipment such as life jackets and wireless sets.

Precautions For Fishermen

The CMO has emphasised the importance of safety measures for fishermen. Fishermen are advised to move boats to a safe location, considering the potential wind speed and wave strength. They are also advised to avoid fishing when the sea is rough to protect themselves and others. The precautions are as follows:

In a post on X, the Maharashtra CMO cautioned, saying, “Arabian Sea likely to become rough; Fishermen urged to be vigilant. The Meteorological Department has predicted that a low pressure area will form in the Arabian Sea near Maharashtra and Goa from May 21. It may intensify and move northwards by May 24. Although there is no direct threat to the state's coast, the sea is likely to remain rough as a result. The sea may be rough near Raigad, Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Palghar between May 22 and 24, while strong winds are likely in the deep sea. Therefore, the Disaster Management Department has warned that fishermen should keep an eye on the weather changes and avoid venturing into the deep sea during this period.”

The CMO advised that precautions to be taken by fishermen between May 21 and 24:

Keep checking the weather department updates regularly.

Follow the instructions received from the local administration and fishermen's cooperatives.

Deep sea fishing should be completely avoided.

Avoid using small boats, work close to the shore.

Carry necessary safety equipment (life jackets, wireless set) nearby.

Boats and vessels on the shore should be moved to a safe location, taking into account the potential wind speed and wave strength.

Avoid fishing when the sea is rough to protect yourself and others.

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain today, with thundershowers in Mumbai and neighbouring districts. The pre-monsoon rains have been lashing the financial capital, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert until May 22 at the latest, barring Monday. The IMD predicted moderate rain and thunderstorm alerts in Mumbai and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, while alerts have been issued for lightning, thunderstorms, and moderate rain in Thane and Raigad.