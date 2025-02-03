Are Delhi Schools Closed on Feb 5 for Assembly Elections? Check Details

New Delhi: As the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5 draw closer, there has been widespread confusion about whether schools in the national capital will remain open on that day. The election will take place in a single phase, with the results being announced on February 8.

The Delhi government has already issued an order stating that central government offices, including industrial establishments, will remain closed to allow citizens to participate in the democratic process.

Are Schools Closed in Delhi?

All schools and colleges in the national capital will remain closed to ensure a smooth election process. Authorities have taken this step to avoid any disruptions. Additionally, educational institutions that serve as polling booths may also remain closed a day before the elections.

What Will Remain Open on Election Day?

On polling day, schools and colleges will be closed, but all essential services, such as hospitals and pharmacies, will remain operational as usual. Most retail outlets, grocery stores, and eateries are also expected to remain open.