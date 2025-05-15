'Are They Safe?': Rajnath Singh Questions Pakistan’s Handling of Nuclear Weapons, Calls Country Irresponsible

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Srinagar on Thursday to assess the security situation and the combat preparedness of the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks his first visit to the Union Territory since the launch of Operation Sindoor.

During his visit, Rajnath Singh interacted with soldiers and paid tribute to their bravery, especially in light of the Indian Army’s successful retaliation under Operation Sindoor following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Addressing the soldiers, the Defence Minister raised a critical question to the international community regarding Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. Singh questioned whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of a “rogue and irresponsible nation,” referring to Pakistan. He further suggested that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be placed under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an organization responsible for ensuring that nuclear energy is used safely and peacefully.

“Today, from the soil of Srinagar, I ask the world, Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible nation? I believe Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be under the supervision of the IAEA,” Singh stated.

While at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Singh paid tribute to the sacrifices of the soldiers, honoring those who lost their lives fighting terrorism, as well as the civilians killed in Pahalgam. He also praised the courage of the injured soldiers and wished for their swift recovery.