'Are They Safe?': Rajnath Singh Questions Pakistan’s Handling of Nuclear Weapons, Calls Country Irresponsible

Updated May 15th 2025, 12:54 IST
Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Srinagar on Thursday to assess the security situation and the combat preparedness of the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
This marks his first visit to the Union Territory since the launch of Operation Sindoor.
During his visit, Rajnath Singh interacted with soldiers and paid tribute to their bravery, especially in light of the Indian Army’s successful retaliation under Operation Sindoor following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
Addressing the soldiers, the Defence Minister raised a critical question to the international community regarding Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. Singh questioned whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of a “rogue and irresponsible nation,” referring to Pakistan. He further suggested that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be placed under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an organization responsible for ensuring that nuclear energy is used safely and peacefully.
“Today, from the soil of Srinagar, I ask the world, Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible nation? I believe Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be under the supervision of the IAEA,” Singh stated.
While at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Singh paid tribute to the sacrifices of the soldiers, honoring those who lost their lives fighting terrorism, as well as the civilians killed in Pahalgam. He also praised the courage of the injured soldiers and wished for their swift recovery.
Additionally, during his visit, the Defence Minister inspected Pakistani artillery shells that had landed on Indian territory. Several pieces of debris from the shells were displayed at the Badami Bagh Cantonment, underscoring the ongoing tensions along the border.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 15th 2025, 12:22 IST