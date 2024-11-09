sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 23:59 IST, November 9th 2024

Armed Men Rob Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Shop In Patna's Kankarbagh

In a sensational incident, at least four armed men robbed a jewellery shop in the Kankarbagh area in Bihar capital Patna on Saturday evening

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:59 IST, November 9th 2024