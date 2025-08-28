Updated 28 August 2025 at 00:19 IST
Arms Cache Recovered in J-K's Handwara as Police Foil Potential Terror Plot
The Handwara Police have recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and other supplies during a search operation in the Bhuvan Forest area of Rajwar on Wednesday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Jammu: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Handwara Police has recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and logistical supplies during a search operation in the dense Bhuvan Forest area of Rajwar on Wednesday.
After credible intelligence an operation was launched in the dense Bhuvan Forest area of Rajwar.
While combing the area, they recovered a buried stockpile containing both lethal weaponry and survival gear and several other deadly equipment indicating a well-established hideout possibly intended for prolonged terror activity.
“SOG recovers arms & ammunition from Bhuvan Forest, Rajwar, including recovered arms, ammunition & incriminating material, including UBGL grenades, AK-47 rounds, suspected explosives & other logistics,” says Handwara Police.
The items recovered include 22 UBGL grenades, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), 15 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, approximately half a kilogram of black powdered substance suspected to be explosive material, pencil cells likely used for powering communication or triggering devices, one gas cylinder, one gas chulla, one tawa (cooking pan), three tarpaulins, groceries such as sugar, oil, salt, dry milk, and turmeric, one pair of shoes, various utensils, and approximately half a litre of weapon cleaning oil.
The recovery is being seen as a major setback to terrorist networks, effectively disrupting their logistical chain and preventing potential attacks in the region.
Police officials stated that the operation has averted a serious threat to public safety and regional stability. The search continues in surrounding areas to locate any remaining operatives or hidden supplies.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 00:07 IST