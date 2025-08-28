Arms Cache Recovered in J-K's Handwara as Police Foil Potential Terror Plot

Jammu: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Handwara Police has recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and logistical supplies during a search operation in the dense Bhuvan Forest area of Rajwar on Wednesday.

After credible intelligence an operation was launched in the dense Bhuvan Forest area of Rajwar.

While combing the area, they recovered a buried stockpile containing both lethal weaponry and survival gear and several other deadly equipment indicating a well-established hideout possibly intended for prolonged terror activity.

“SOG recovers arms & ammunition from Bhuvan Forest, Rajwar, including recovered arms, ammunition & incriminating material, including UBGL grenades, AK-47 rounds, suspected explosives & other logistics,” says Handwara Police.

The items recovered include 22 UBGL grenades, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), 15 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, approximately half a kilogram of black powdered substance suspected to be explosive material, pencil cells likely used for powering communication or triggering devices, one gas cylinder, one gas chulla, one tawa (cooking pan), three tarpaulins, groceries such as sugar, oil, salt, dry milk, and turmeric, one pair of shoes, various utensils, and approximately half a litre of weapon cleaning oil.

The recovery is being seen as a major setback to terrorist networks, effectively disrupting their logistical chain and preventing potential attacks in the region.