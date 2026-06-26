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Army Apprehends Pakistani Intruder Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

According to initial reports, the intruder was intercepted by alert Army troops while attempting to cross into Indian territory. He has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned by security forces to ascertain his identity, motives, and possible whereabouts prior to the crossing.

Ankita Paul
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Army Apprehends Pakistani Intruder Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch
Army Apprehends Pakistani Intruder Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch | Image: ANI (file photo)

Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir: The Indian Army has successfully apprehended an intruder from Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Chakan da Bagh area of Poonch district.

According to initial reports, the intruder was intercepted by alert Army troops while attempting to cross into Indian territory. He has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned by security forces to ascertain his identity, motives, and possible whereabouts prior to the crossing.

The intruder is under interrogation.

This incident comes amid heightened vigilance along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces maintain a strict watch to prevent infiltration attempts, especially in vulnerable sectors like Poonch.

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Further details are awaited.

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Published By:
 Ankita Paul
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