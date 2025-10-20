Updated 20 October 2025 at 03:54 IST
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Visits Forward Posts In Central Sector, Reviews Operational Readiness
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visits forward posts in the central sector, reviews operational posture, and lauds troops' professionalism and resilience in high-altitude terrain.
Pithoragarh: Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday visited forward posts in the central sector to assess the operational posture, encourage troops, and reinforce civil-military cooperation in strategically critical high-altitude terrain.
During the visit, the Army Chief reviewed formations deployed in high-altitude areas of Pithoragarh and adjacent forward posts. He received briefings on ongoing capability enhancements, including advanced surveillance systems, specialist mobility platforms, integration of next-generation technologies, optimisation of reconnaissance assets and coordination with allied security agencies. He lauded the professionalism, discipline, tactical agility and innovative employment of new equipment in challenging terrain.
Interacting with personnel stationed in remote reaches, General Dwivedi praised their resilience, courage and steadfast devotion to duty under extreme climatic conditions and rough terrain.
He reaffirmed the Indian Army's full preparedness to counter evolving security challenges, invoking the core ethos of "Service Before Self." The Chief also interacted with veterans and local communities, acknowledging their sacrifices and extending warm Diwali greetings to all ranks and their families.
Emphasising the strategic importance of the Kumaon region, especially as a gateway to border areas with Nepal and China, the COAS lauded local patriotism and resilience. He invoked the glorious legacy of the Kumaon Regiment.
He reviewed initiatives under Operation Sadbhavna and the Vibrant Village Programme, including tent-based homestays in Garbyang and Kalapani, road infrastructure, hybrid power systems, medical camps and agricultural support through polyhouses.
He underscored that the Indian Army in Kumaon embodies "strength with compassion," defending frontiers while empowering border communities.
Concluding the tour, General Dwivedi reaffirmed the Indian Army's unwavering resolve to maintain operational excellence, enhance civil-military harmony and uphold the highest traditions of duty, honour and service to the nation.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 20 October 2025 at 03:54 IST